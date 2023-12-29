RS Group (LON:RS1) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,134.91

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,134.91 ($14.42) and last traded at GBX 831.20 ($10.56), with a volume of 474993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825.80 ($10.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.94) to GBX 840 ($10.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 750.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 748.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,657.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,400.00%.

In other RS Group news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.22) per share, with a total value of £145,575 ($184,974.59). Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

