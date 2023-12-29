Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 2.4%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.88. 486,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,311,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Rumble Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

About Rumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rumble by 430.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 1,251,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,042,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rumble by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 760,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rumble by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 665,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the first quarter worth $5,040,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

