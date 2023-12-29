Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 2.4%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.88. 486,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,311,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.76.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 109.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
