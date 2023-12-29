RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Down 40.7% in December

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

RumbleON Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.16 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark Tkach acquired 860,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $4,734,521.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,402,566 shares in the company, valued at $35,214,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 89.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RumbleON by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

