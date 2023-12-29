Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 367,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 288,715 shares.The stock last traded at $49.52 and had previously closed at $49.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 58,050 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,689 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 54.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

