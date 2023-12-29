RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RWEOY remained flat at $45.52 during midday trading on Friday. 76,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,430. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.