SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

SAF-Holland stock opened at C$11.85 on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.84.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

