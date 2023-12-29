Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 399,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,840 shares.The stock last traded at $4.21 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.