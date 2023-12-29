Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ SVFD remained flat at $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,498. Save Foods has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,287.99% and a negative return on equity of 119.54%.
Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
