Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 345,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,308. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

