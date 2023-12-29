Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 206,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,456. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

