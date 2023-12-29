Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) is Wealthspring Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the quarter. Screaming Eagle Acquisition accounts for approximately 11.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

SCRM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 195,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,792. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

