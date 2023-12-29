Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Trading Up 5.1%

Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Security Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Security Bancorp Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans.

