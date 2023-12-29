Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX) Short Interest Update

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semantix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Semantix by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Semantix Price Performance

STIX stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Friday. 6,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Semantix has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Semantix Company Profile

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

