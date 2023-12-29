Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,900 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 834,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 88.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 113,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $0.62 on Friday. Senti Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
