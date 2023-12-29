Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.52. 76,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

