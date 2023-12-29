SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 2.7%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. 207,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 709,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. William Blair began coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,758.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,954 shares of company stock valued at $771,601. 15.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 681.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 5,753,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SES AI by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,769,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 110.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

