SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XCEM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. 24,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.39.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.