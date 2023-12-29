SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 2,977 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,853,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 78,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,256. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.