SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 620 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.07. 633,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,401. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

