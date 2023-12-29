Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Increases By 99.8%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a growth of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $19.81 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $59.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

