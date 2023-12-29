Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Drops By 44.8%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of THQ traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,806. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
