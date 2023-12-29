Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Expands By 133.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of Air China stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Air China has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $19.67.
About Air China
