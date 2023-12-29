Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Expands By 133.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of Air China stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Air China has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

