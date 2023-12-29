Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Increases By 400.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.
About Alps Alpine
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alps Alpine
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Apple stock is institutional favorite, but is it overvalued?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 4 beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.