Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Increases By 400.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

