Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Grows By 1,200.0%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASGOF stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12. Asante Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.62.

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

