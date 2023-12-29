Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rises By 144.8%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 20,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

