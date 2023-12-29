Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Grows By 298.4%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 298.4% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 314,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,375. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.13.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

