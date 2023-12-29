Short Interest in Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Grows By 298.4%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 298.4% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 314,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,375. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of 0.10 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.13.
Avant Brands Company Profile
