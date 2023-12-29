Short Interest in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Rises By 126.1%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BIOL. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
