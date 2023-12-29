Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Declines By 59.2%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BioLineRx by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 124,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

