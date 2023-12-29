Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rises By 1,359.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 1,359.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cellnex Telecom
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
Cellnex Telecom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Four beaten-down penny stocks ready to take off
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.