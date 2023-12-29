Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 958.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 958.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

