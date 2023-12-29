Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Grows By 2,300.0%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Stock Performance
PASTF stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Plastic Omnium
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.