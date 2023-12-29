Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Drops By 39.1%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MSFU opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

