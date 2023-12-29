Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Increases By 963.9%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 963.9% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Stock Performance

DNA Brands stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

