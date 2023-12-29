Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Expands By 2,684.6%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 2,684.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $33.73 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $77.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

