Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Expands By 850.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.