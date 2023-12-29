Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Expands By 850.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $12.17.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
