Short Interest in GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Declines By 50.0%

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GivBux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBUX opened at $0.40 on Friday. GivBux has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Get GivBux alerts:

About GivBux

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.