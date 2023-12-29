Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 1,600.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of EFAS opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
Featured Articles
