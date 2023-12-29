Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Rises By 1,600.0%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFAS opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFAS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

