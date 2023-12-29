Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Increases By 1,367.5%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 1,367.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.