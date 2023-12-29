Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Increases By 1,367.5%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 1,367.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $39.98.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.