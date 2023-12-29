Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Grows By 203.0%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SUSB remained flat at $24.48 during trading hours on Friday. 16,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.50.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,712,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 178,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

