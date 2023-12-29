Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Rises By 814.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a growth of 814.2% from the November 30th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.51 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $75.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

