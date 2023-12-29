Short Interest in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Declines By 42.9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Microvast were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Price Performance

MVSTW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.