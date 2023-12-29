Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Decreases By 42.7%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Newcore Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

NCAUF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

