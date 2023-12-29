Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Drops By 43.3%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NUWE

Nuwellis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NUWE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,446. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 141.02% and a negative net margin of 191.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.