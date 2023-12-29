Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declines By 44.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,373,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,356.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 745,506 shares of company stock worth $5,698,405 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 11,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,598. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

