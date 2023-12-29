Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Grows By 172.2%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

BPOPM traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.