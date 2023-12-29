Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Drops By 66.1%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.08. 5,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Presidio Property Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

