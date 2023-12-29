Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Rises By 1,147.1%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 1,147.1% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

ICUCW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeaStar Medical stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

