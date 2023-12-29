Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Increases By 88.4%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SuperCom Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 10,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,041. The company has a market cap of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SuperCom by 81.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 297,244 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

