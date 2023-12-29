Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Increases By 88.4%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 88.4% from the November 30th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SuperCom Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 10,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,041. The company has a market cap of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 91.58% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
