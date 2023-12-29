Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Declines By 43.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 495,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

NASDAQ:TKLF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Yoshitsu has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

