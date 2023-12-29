Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. 90,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.